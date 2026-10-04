Champions set benchmark for Fiji Open
Locke said the tournament would also bring players, sponsors, supporters and golf enthusiasts together to celebrate the sport.
Monday 05 October 2026 | 09:30
Updated 05 October 2026 | 10:50 FJT
From left: Sha keel Pillay, Raina Kumar and Vik rant Chandra.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Defending champions Shakeel Pillay and Raina Kumar will return to defend their respective amateur titles, while experienced professional Vikrant Chandra will set the benchmark in the professional category at the Fiji Golf Open 2026.
The three champions will headline a strong field of amateur and professional golfers for three days of competition at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa, Suva, from October 9-11.
National Golf president Ricky Locke said anticipation was building, with many of Fiji's leading golfers expected to challenge for honours. "We are expecting some great golf and plenty of healthy rivalry amongst our leading players," Locke said.
"There is a strong field, and with last year's champions returning, they will certainly have their games tested."
Locke said the tournament would also bring players, sponsors, supporters and golf enthusiasts together to celebrate the sport.
"The Fiji Golf Open is about more than simply winning a title," he said.
"It is an opportunity to bring our golfing community together, showcase our best players and continue building the game in Fiji.
"We hope everyone comes together, supports the players and our sponsors, and helps us make the Fiji Golf Open 2026 a memorable one."
National Golf acknowledged Vonu as the major sponsor of this year's tournament for its continued support of one of Fiji's premier golfing events.
Locke also acknowledged Vonu brand manager Maxine Edwards for helping establish the partnership and make the tournament possible.
"On behalf of National Golf, I would like to sincerely thank Vonu for coming on board as our major sponsor and for their continued support of this event," he said.
"A special thank you must also go to Edwards for her efforts and commitment in helping make this partnership and event possible."