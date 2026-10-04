Other Sports

Champions set benchmark for Fiji Open

Locke said the tournament would also bring players, sponsors, sup­porters and golf enthusiasts to­gether to celebrate the sport.

Monday 05 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 05 October 2026 | 10:50 FJT

From left: Sha keel Pillay, Raina Kumar and Vik rant Chandra.

From left: Sha keel Pillay, Raina Kumar and Vik rant Chandra.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Defending champions Sha­keel Pillay and Raina Ku­mar will return to defend their respective amateur titles, while experienced professional Vikrant Chandra will set the benchmark in the professional category at the Fiji Golf Open 2026.

The three champions will head­line a strong field of amateur and professional golfers for three days of competition at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa, Suva, from Oc­tober 9-11.

National Golf president Ricky Locke said anticipation was build­ing, with many of Fiji's leading golfers expected to challenge for honours. "We are expecting some great golf and plenty of healthy rivalry amongst our leading players," Locke said.

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"There is a strong field, and with last year's champions returning, they will certainly have their games tested."

Locke said the tournament would also bring players, sponsors, sup­porters and golf enthusiasts to­gether to celebrate the sport.

"The Fiji Golf Open is about more than simply winning a title," he said.

"It is an opportunity to bring our golfing community together, show­case our best players and continue building the game in Fiji.

"We hope everyone comes togeth­er, supports the players and our sponsors, and helps us make the Fiji Golf Open 2026 a memorable one."

National Golf acknowledged Vonu as the major sponsor of this year's tournament for its contin­ued support of one of Fiji's pre­mier golfing events.

Locke also acknowledged Vonu brand manager Maxine Edwards for helping establish the partner­ship and make the tournament possible.

"On behalf of National Golf, I would like to sincerely thank Vonu for coming on board as our major sponsor and for their con­tinued support of this event," he said.

"A special thank you must also go to Edwards for her efforts and commitment in helping make this partnership and event possible."

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