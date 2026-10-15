Kumar appointed FASANOC CEO

Anushil Kumar has been the appointed chief executive officer of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).

The announcement was made yesterday by president Cathy Wong at Fiji Olympic House.

Kumar became CEO of Cricket Fiji on June 1, having previously served almost a decade with the Fiji Football Association. He held key positions inching operations manager and manager marketing and sponsorship at the Fiji Football Association.

Kumar was also the interim CEO of Bula FC las year.

He was one of the team managers of Team Fiji to the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands and the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.