Nadi Rugby to build new headquarters

The Nadi Rugby Union (NRU) is working on a pro­posed project to construct their headquarters along with its training facilities, so their teams could utilise.

The move was further boosted when NRU president Ponijese Lou, through his family gave 2.24 acres of their land at Voivoi, Legalega, Nadi, to the NRU for their team to train on.

Speaking to SUNsports yes­terday Lou said the gift was more than a piece of land, it is an investment to present and future generations of Nadi rugby players, families and the wider community. "

Nadi is a champion side at the provincial level with other great teams like Naitasiri and Nadroga," he said as this marks his third time as the NRU president.

"With this land, we can look towards building a home for Nadi Rugby- a place where our players can train, recover, devel­op and come together as one rugby family.

"The bigger picture is to have other teams and sports in Nadi trained at this single fa­cility.

"Right now, Nadi Rugby does not have an asset, although it marks 68 years of its ex­istence (in 2026).

"Fiji Rugby is in Tier One. Where are we heading as Nadi Rugby- stagnant or back?"

Lou said the land was secured and for­malities such as lease titles are next on the agenda.

The vision includes facilities such as:

A full-size rugby playing field

High Performance gym and indoor training area

Recovery facilities, cold plunge and ice bath

Swimming pool

Administration and meeting facili­ties

Kitchen, dining, and community spaces

Coffee shop

Team accommodation and camping facilities

Parking and improved match-day amenities

Lou said the investment would help cre­ate opportunities for young players, sup­porting the development of women's and men's rugby; strengthen clubs and provide a foundation for Nadi Rugby to compete and grow for many years.

NRU vice-president Jeff Tamata said Lou's generosity was an investment in peo­ple, not just facilities.

"Your vision and commitment will leave a lasting legacy for Nadi Rugby;" he said.

"From the Nadi Rugby Union, our clubs, players, coaches, officials, supporters and the generations yet to come: vinaka vaka­levu Mr Ponijese Lou- Building champi­ons. Building community. Building the future."

Former Nadi sports administrator Bobby Tikaram said: "Wonderful news. Thank you, Ratu Ponijese Lou. Congratulations Nadi Rugby Union, the future looks bright for both NRU and Nadi as a whole."