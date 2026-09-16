Sheraton bowlers dominate Picket Cup showdown

The Ba Bowling Club’s Picket Cup sponsored tournament, which was sponsored by Islands Electric and Office Supplies and Rental was a grand success at the Nadi Sports and Social Club last weekend.

National bowling reps Rajnesh Prasad, Kushal Pillay from Club Sheraton created history by winning the national event, four years in a row.

The Sheraton women combination of national rep Sherly Mar and Loretta Kotoisuva saw them successfully defend their titles. It was a Sheraton versus Tamavua battle in both the men's and women's divisions.

Ba Bowling Club executive Raymond Singh thanked fellow sponsors Abinesh Dass and tournament directors Ravitesh Singh and Sanjeet Sen for the smooth running of the two-day event that had a record prize purse and more prizes during presentation.

Results

Men's: Sheraton A (Rajnesh Prasad/Kushal Pillay) beat Tamavua (Wise Baker/Amit Prasad).

Women's: Sheraton A (Sherly Mar/ Loretta Kotoisuva) beat Tamavua (Losalini/ Emele)

Plate final: Nadi Special (Snajeet Sen/Rohil Chand) beat Ba A (Munesh Kumar and Reginal Ram).

A big thank you to all the participants for making the Picket Cup a grand success. –Ba Bowling Club



