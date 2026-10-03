Golf

Age no barrier for veteran golfer

Ugra has been involved in the sport for about 45 years, beginning as a 15-year-old caddy before gradually learning the game.

Saturday 03 October 2026 | 12:30

Updated 03 October 2026 | 15:20 FJT

Roy Ugra

Roy Ugra

Age is no barrier to competing in golf, according to Fiji Senior Golfers Association Annual Open winner Roy Ugra.

The 60-year-old claimed the title last month, just a week after celebrating his milestone birthday.

He was also among 97 golfers who competed in last Saturday’s RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Club Open at Vatuwaqa, Suva.

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Ugra has been involved in the sport for about 45 years, beginning as a 15-year-old caddy before gradually learning the game.

“I have been playing golf for about 45 years,” Ugra said.

“I started coming to the club when I was 15 to be a carry boy and slowly I learnt the sport and still competing now.”

He said the growth of golf had also attracted more young players to the sport.

“We have many junior players now. They are lucky to be taught the sport, we did not learn it this way.

“For me, golf is about meeting new people and it relieves stress.”

Ugra, an employee of Carpenters Motors Fiji, said his long involvement in golf had given him lasting friendships and opportunities to remain active.

For him, the sport continues to provide enjoyment and competition, proving that age does not have to be a barrier to staying involved in golf.

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