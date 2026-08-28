New Bulikula head coach tells plans

Newly appointed Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele hopes to lift the standard of women’s rugby league in domestic competitions.

The former Fiji Bati will guide the Bulikula to their first Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in less than 47 days, taking over the role from Josaia Rabele, who qualified the team.

He will be assisted by Shane Morris from the Redcliffe Dolphins and Tony Herman from the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Wesele said he would work closely with Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.

“We want to build competitions for local girls, help them rise so they can participate in that high level,” the Vatoa, Lau, native said.

“My immediate focus is to announce the Bulikula 40-member squad, to continue the work of the Mr Dakuitoga (Rabele) and connect with players. There’s no point in changing everything.”

The Bulikula are drawn in Pool B with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and France.

Fiji will face New Zealand on Oc¬tober 18, PNG on October 24 and France on October 31.

“Our dream is to go and not to just participate but capitalise on our strengths,” he said.

“I thank the former FNRL board for allowing us to go to schools and teach the sport when we tried to revive the sport in 2007.

“I want to thank everyone who were involved in the selecting of the successor and trusting me to take on the role from Mr Dakuitoga (Rabele).”

Wesele started his rugby league career with the Nausori Bulldogs in 2005 before joining Police as player/coach.

He later coached USP (University of the South Pacific) Raiders. He was the Bati assistant coach under Brandon Costin and at the 2022 RLWC with Rabele.

Potter hails Wesele’s appointment

Potter said Wesele was a standout during the interview process.

He was one of six applicants, with one candidate from the UK (United Kingdom).

“For us as a game, we need to get into the primary schools and the high schools to get the kids playing rugby league,” Potter said.

“We are going to get into the schools to really create an environment where kids want to play rugby league. It's a great sport.

“I’m looking forward to working with John (Wesele), just having some systems in place, some processes that we need to work on, and running that right through.”

“We need to develop our skill a little bit more, and our attention to detail on certain aspects of the game needs to increase and improve greatly if we want to compete on the big stage of the World Cups.

“I think Johnny's (Wesele) a great selection for moving forward with Fiji Rugby League, and I'm very happy that he's working alongside me.”

The selection panel included Potter, Fiji National Sports Commission representative Jioji Liga, a representative from Pherrus Financial Services and FNRL board member Sitiveni Vuniyayawa.







