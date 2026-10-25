White hails Fiji’s late-game control

Composure has been an area the Flying Fijians have struggled with at international level in recent years.

This was the view of head coach Jake White after Fiji’s 34-28 victory over Japan at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

“The most important thing that we try to do is just try to get some control,” White said.

“I think everyone knows that Fiji can score some really good tries, and I think the way we played in the last 10 to 15 minutes is something that’s been lacking with Fiji for a long time. So it’s not just because we won, but the way we managed the game in the end there.”

White said he was pleased with the players’ understanding of the need to maintain control during the match.

“I’m really happy that the players understood that we need control,” he said.

“I’m very excited and relieved as well. We just had a short time with this team.”

White said he was delighted to begin the tour with a victory after returning to international rugby coaching with the Flying Fijians following a 20-year absence.

“I was excited like a little boy in a candy store, and I’m glad the boys stuck it out because it’s important for us to start our tour with a win,” he said.

“We’ve got a tough draw in the Nations Championship, as we’ve got France, who are ranked third, and Ireland, ranked fourth. We’ve got Italy as well.”

White said the victory would provide a confidence boost ahead of Fiji’s Nations Championship campaign.

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere thanked God for the victory.

“We’re very proud of the boys, and we talked about coming to the week after the Japanese boys took the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) away from us,” Ikanivere said.

“At least we have next year to come back and reclaim it.”

Ikanivere also praised the wingers for their work rate and defensive pressure, which helped force turnovers and create scoring opportunities.

“I’m just going to give the wingers credit for the hard work they put in and the pressure they applied, which caused a lot of turnovers that led to points,” he said.

The Flying Fijians recorded 48 per cent possession and 47 per cent territory against Japan.

Fiji made 100 carries, produced eight line breaks and completed 135 tackles.

The forwards won all six of their scrums, achieving a 100 per cent success rate. However, they won only 60 per cent of their nine lineouts.

Fiji recorded 140 post-contact metres, with the backline also contributing to the team’s attacking effort.

The Flying Fijians also showed discipline, conceding only three penalties against Japan.

Nations Championship fixtures

• Fiji v France — OL Stadium, Lyon — November 8

• Fiji v Ireland — Aviva Stadium, Dublin — November 15

• Fiji v Italy — Bluenergy Stadium, Udine — November 22