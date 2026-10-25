Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Farebrother challenge next for Tailevu

“With the Skipper Cup semi-final now concluded, the Executive Committee will turn its attention to preparations for the Farebrother Challenge in November 2026,” Rodan said.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 11:00

Tailevu Vs Nadroga

Tailevu Rugby Union president Joe Rodan praised the players and team officials for their outstanding performances this season.

Photo: Leon Lord

Tailevu Rugby Union president Joe Rodan praised the players and team officials for their outstanding performances this season.

This is after Tailevu narrow 37 – 32 loss to Nadroga in the Skipper cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

“You gave your very best, and you showed Fiji what Tailevu Rugby is capable of achieving. A five-point difference does not diminish your effort, your courage or the pride you have brought to our people,” he said.

Related stories

“To our players and team officials, please hold your heads high. The Executive Committee is proud of you, and the Vanua Vakaturaga o Tailevu salutes you all. You have represented our province with honour, and you have made us proud.”

Rodan also acknowledged the team’s sponsors for their support throughout the season.

“With the Skipper Cup semi-final now concluded, the Executive Committee will turn its attention to preparations for the Farebrother Challenge in November 2026,” he said.

“The Union will continue working with its players, team officials, clubs and stakeholders to strengthen preparations and maintain the standards expected of Tailevu Rugby.”

Nadroga manager Manueli Fumanu acknowledged his players’ efforts following their 37-32 semi-final victory against Tailevu.

“We have secured victory after months of preparation, and we also thank our families and supporters as well,” he said.

“We will work hard in preparation for the final against Nadi in the coming weeks.”


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugby

Most popular

Govind Park Ba
Nation

Parliamentary committee wants answers over $13.8m Govind Park rebuild

iTaukei Land Trust Board chief executive officer Solomone Nata (left) with Minister of iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu behind standing beside Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali with invited guests during the opening of the office in Labasa on October 23, 2026.
Business

TLTB opens $2.9m iTaukei Plaza Tolu in Labasa

Fiji America Business Council president Constantine Panayiotou, Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Christina J. Cavallo, Port Denarau Marina chief executive officer Cynthia Rasch and Economic Officer Ben Wheeler.
Business

Fiji, US explore trade and investment opportunities

Ben - Volavola
Rugby

Flying Fijians avenge Japan defeat

nadroga - Skipper Cup
Rugby

Nalaga’s late double seals Skipper Cup title for Nadroga

Fiji Bulikula
Rugby League

Historic win boosts Bulikula’s World Cup semi-final hopes

bsp
Personal Finance

BSP Life financial protection for young families in Fiji: Why starting early matters

Datec Fiji chief executive officer Vinit Nand and Chief Operating Officer, Veer Sharma.
Technology

Datec Fiji wins top Lenovo Partner Award

Kini Marawa.
Health

Children with Type 1 diabetes need more support, says Diabetes Fiji