Farebrother challenge next for Tailevu

Tailevu Rugby Union president Joe Rodan praised the players and team officials for their outstanding performances this season.

This is after Tailevu narrow 37 – 32 loss to Nadroga in the Skipper cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

“You gave your very best, and you showed Fiji what Tailevu Rugby is capable of achieving. A five-point difference does not diminish your effort, your courage or the pride you have brought to our people,” he said.

“To our players and team officials, please hold your heads high. The Executive Committee is proud of you, and the Vanua Vakaturaga o Tailevu salutes you all. You have represented our province with honour, and you have made us proud.”

Rodan also acknowledged the team’s sponsors for their support throughout the season.

“With the Skipper Cup semi-final now concluded, the Executive Committee will turn its attention to preparations for the Farebrother Challenge in November 2026,” he said.

“The Union will continue working with its players, team officials, clubs and stakeholders to strengthen preparations and maintain the standards expected of Tailevu Rugby.”

Nadroga manager Manueli Fumanu acknowledged his players’ efforts following their 37-32 semi-final victory against Tailevu.

“We have secured victory after months of preparation, and we also thank our families and supporters as well,” he said.

“We will work hard in preparation for the final against Nadi in the coming weeks.”



