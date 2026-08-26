Boselawa one step away from Drua main squad

Kavekini Boselawa is now of a spot within touching distance in the Swire Ship­ping Fijian Drua main squad.

He caught the eye of new head coach Brad Mooar during Round 1 of the 2026 Skipper Cup.

The Nadroga centre has been signed as a senior development player after impressing Mooar and club officials with his physi­cal prowess and adaptability in Lautoka.

Following several weeks of close tracking, the Drua secured Bosel­awa's services, highlighting the club's commitment to creating clear pathways for talented local players to progress into Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

"Kavekini immediately stood out when I watched him in Lau­toka in July. Our leadership team tracked him over the last month and he has all the attributes we demand from our backs. This is what it's all about - scour­ing local club rugby and giving homegrown talent a pathway to thrive," Mooar said in a club statement.

Boselawa, who hails from Na­duri, Macuata, in Vanua Levu, with strong maternal ties to Na­drala, Nadroga, is a latecomer to the 15-a-side code.

He initially excelled in soc­cer throughout his primary and secondary schooling at Nadrala Sangam School and Sigatoka Methodist College. It was not un­til he began tertiary studies in Land Surveying at Fiji National University at the age of 19 that he first pulled on a rugby boot.

Despite his late start, Boselawa quickly made his mark in local rugby, building a strong reputa­tion with Nadrala Rugby Club (Bay of Plenty) and provincial side Nadroga.

Reflecting on signing his con­tract, Boselawa said: "I am happy and quite emotional and thank the Lord for this opportunity."

He credited his father, who played in the same outside back and midfield positions, as his big­gest influence.

"My Tou (dad) has had the big­gest influence on me, as a man and on my rugby journey. He has always shared the importance of putting God first in everything we do and everything else will follow."

Boselawa is also looking forward to playing in front of the Drua's passionate home supporters.

"Nothing beats playing at home, in front of our home crowd and especially family."

He is eager to test himself when given the opportunity to wear the Drua jersey and has identified Crusaders star David Havili and former Fijian Drua centre losefo Masi as players who inspire him.

His signing is another example of the Drua's focus on identifying and developing homegrown tal­ent through Fiji's domestic com­petitions.

Boselawa is now one step closer to earning a place in the main Drua squad and testing himself against the world's best players in Super Rugby Pacific.