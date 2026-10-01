Flying Fijians job: Gatland linked among 31 applicants

Former Wales rugby head coach Warren Gatland has been linked to the Flying Fijians head coach’s job. It is understood that Gatland is among the 31 applicants who had applied for the job.

When contacted yesterday Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said: “Due to the integrity of the recruitment process, I will not be able to disclose any further information until we’ve completed due process.

“We’re looking to make the appointment by the end of next week once all has been completed and with the final approval from our board.”

Gatland, who is from Hamilton in New Zealand had coached Wales from 2011 to 2019 and again from 2022-2025.

He also coached the British & Irish Lions from 2013-2021; Gatland was also appointed coaching director for Super Rugby club Chiefs from 2021-2022.

According to Wales Online report dated September 18, 2026 Gatland openly admitted that he needed a little bit of a break to recharge and be around positive people. He had taken the opportunity to spend time away from the relentless pressure of international rugby in the months that have followed his exit from Wales.

Heartwarming social media posts showed Gatland all smiles as he enjoyed a family holiday in Fiji in August, following visits to Disneyland Tokyo and the Pyrenees, in Europe.

In an interview with Wales Online, the 63-year-old admitted that he had spent much of the past 18 months resetting. The New Zealander has also openly expressed his interest in returning to rugby soon.

In May last year, he took up a surprise role with Uruguayan club side Peñarol, working in a short-term advisory position as they clinched the Super Rugby Americas title. However, he has long had his sights set on a return to Test rugby and has expressed hope of landing a new role ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

In his column for The Telegraph at the end of last year, Gatland wrote: “Since February, I have been enjoying a break. I feel now, though, that some sort of role with a national team going into the next Rugby World Cup could be a good challenge given my experience in preparing sides for these tournaments.

“It is the one time when an international head coach has his players for an extended period, almost like a pre-season with a club side.”

There has been no shortage of speculation linking the former Wales boss with a return to coaching over the past year, with his name mentioned in relation to the vacant Georgia head coach role, which was ultimately filled by Pierre-Henry Broncan earlier this year.

According to the article, Gatland also sent tongues wagging when he was spotted in the stands watching Portugal and Romania in the Rugby Europe Championship in February, sparking speculation that he could be in line for a role with one of the teams ahead of the World Cup.

Another door opened for the Kiwi coach last month after Uruguay sacked their head coach, just over a year out from the tournament. Gatland’s name was strongly linked to the role given his close ties with Uruguayan rugby.

However, Gatland who has also been linked to roles with Harlequins and Japanese side Urayasu D-Rocks during his time away — remains out of rugby, with Uruguay since appointing Guzmán Barreiro as their new head coach.

The FRU is expected to announce the head coach as early as next Monday, October 5. Back page new