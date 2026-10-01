Rugby

Veteran winger opts to stay with the Drua

Mataele heads into the new sea­son fresh from international du­ties with the Flying Fijians, having featured in last month's 2026 Pa­cific Nations Cup.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 10:00

Drua winger Manasa Mataele

Drua winger Manasa Mataele

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has secured the ser­vices of seasoned winger Ma­nasa Mataele for another year, extending his contract ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rug­by Pacific season.

Mataele heads into the new sea­son fresh from international du­ties with the Flying Fijians, having featured in last month's 2026 Pa­cific Nations Cup.

He took the field against Canada, where he helped create a try for Isaiah Armstrong­Ravula, before also featuring against Japan in the final.

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"I'm really excited," the former Crusaders star winger said.

"It's something I've spoken about with my wife, reflecting on my first year here and how much I've enjoyed the experience. I also feel there's still plenty more I can do and give back, so I'm excited to sign on for another year and hopefully help us push for a better season next year.

"Coming back home has been a breath of fresh air. Putting on the Drua jersey and knowing I'm rep­resenting not only myself, but my family and the whole of Fiji, has been really special."

The Vanuavatu, Lau native joined the club ahead of the 2026 season, returning home after an extensive career in New Zealand and Aus­tralia which included Super Rugby Pacific stints with the Crusaders, Western Force and Chiefs.

Fijian Drua general manager Rug­by Baden Stephenson said: "Mana­sa has fitted really well into our en­vironment, and we believe there is still plenty more to come from him in a Drua jersey. Having a player of his experience continuing with us is important for the balance of our squad."

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