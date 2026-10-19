Coach Potter backs Fiji Bati to upset Australia

Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter believes his side can upset Australia on Sunday, despite admitting the team still has plenty of work to do.

The Bati will face the Kangaroos at Suncorp Stadium at 9.05pm Fiji time in their second Group A match of the Rugby League World Cup in Brisbane.

Fiji head into the clash following a 40-12 victory over the Cook Islands at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle last Sunday.

Potter said the team would focus on improving its performance during the week while preparing for the challenge posed by the Kangaroos.

“Given it’s a two-horse race as far as I’m concerned, if there’s a chance to be able to upset them, and I’m sure they’ve got a plan as well,” Potter said at the post-match press conference.

“We’ve got a lot of work-ons, so we’ll be concentrating on that this week.

“Preparation will be pretty much standard and understanding the opposition and whether or not we can compete against them (Kangaroos).”

Fiji sit level with Australia on two points at the top of Pool A.

New Zealand are third, while the Cook Islands sit fourth after losing to Australia and Fiji, respectively.

Potter was pleased with the performances of Fiji’s young players against the Cook Islands, particularly Wests Tigers centre Solomone Saukuru, who scored two tries.

“He’s only had an opportunity to play NRL in the past few weeks, but I’ve watched him over the past 18 months and his progression through the reserves,” Potter said.

“It’s been well deserved – he’s on the up. He’s a player of the future for the Tigers and for Fiji.”

Potter said Saukuru could gain valuable experience from facing Australia.

Fiji front-rower Jacob Saifiti also impressed against the Cook Islands after chasing a bomb from half-back Brandon Wakeham and winning an aerial contest against fullback Esom Ioka to score under the posts.

Potter praised Saifiti after he scored his first try in eight Test appearances for Fiji.

“It was unexpected, but he’s a great acquisition, if you like, to our team,” he said.

“Having him back from being away for a long time, it’s fantastic for Fiji rugby league.”

Bati captain Apisai Koroisau was also impressed by Australia’s clash with New Zealand.

“They both looked good and it was a good game of footy,” he said.