Drua locks in eight home games

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host eight of the 10 Super Rugby Pacific teams in Fiji during the 2027 Shop N Save season.

The home fixtures will be spread across three venues as the Drua enter their sixth season in the competition. The three venues are HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Churchill Park in Lautoka and Four R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

Ba hosted its first Super Rugby Pacific matches this year, with two wins from two games.

The 2027 season is a major milestone for the club, with Fiji set to host almost all of the competition’s top teams. The Chiefs are the only exception.

Fans can look forward to the return of defending champions the Hurricanes for a Friday night fixture. The Crusaders, ACT Brumbies and Highlanders will also travel to Fiji.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO, Jack Mesley said: “We’re delighted to deliver a 2027 draw that gives fans more to look forward to than ever before. Every team begins the season with a clear ambition to win the title. Throw in all the traditional and emerging rivalries, and a new Finals Series where every game is sudden death, and there will be more at stake in every Super Rugby Pacific fixture, from the opening whistle through to the Grand Final.”

“Over the last three seasons our competition has experienced growth across all key metrics and we’re confident that we’ve delivered a fan-focused draw for 2027 that will continue to build on that positive momentum.”

The 2027 campaign begins at home against the Highlanders on February 13.

A trip to Sydney follows on February 20 for a clash with the NSW Waratahs. The Fijians are still searching for their first win against the Waratahs on their home turf.

Queensland Reds will provide the opposition in Fiji on February 27.

March starts with two away matches. The first is against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on March 6, followed by a trip to Wellington to face the defending champions Hurricanes on March 13.

Round 6 brings the team back to Fiji for a March 20 meeting with the Auckland Blues. A first home win over the Auckland-based side will be the target.

The next challenge comes in Brisbane, where the Queensland Reds will host the Fijians on March 28.

Super Round follows in Christchurch on April 4, with the Highlanders providing the opposition.

Round 9 sees a return to Fiji for a home clash against the Western Force on April 10.

The schedule then takes the team to Hamilton for a meeting with the Chiefs on April 16, before the first bye week.

A marquee Friday night fixture awaits on April 30, with the defending champions Hurricanes coming to Fiji.

The final stretch of the regular season starts in Auckland against the Blues on May 7.

Three straight home matches follow, beginning with the ACT Brumbies on May 15. The Crusaders visit on May 21 for a Friday night clash.

The regular season ends at home against the Waratahs on May 29, before an away trip to Perth to face the Western Force on June 4.

Home venues and ticket

New Finals Format

The top six teams at the end of the 2027 regular season will contest a revamped three-week Finals Series.

The top two will progress directly to the Semi-Finals, while teams ranked third and fourth will host sudden-death Elimination Finals.

The 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final will be played on Saturday, June 26.



