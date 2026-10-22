White demands better game management from Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White wants his players to move away from their instinctive sevens style and adapt to the demands of Test-match rugby, with game management a key focus ahead of tomorrow’s centenary clash against Japan.

The match kicks off at 5.50pm at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, where Fiji will look to demonstrate greater composure, smarter decision-making and better control of the game.

“I think the most important thing that I’ve tried to get through to the Fijians is they need to understand how to manage the game,” White said.

“I think what happens by default, they go into sevens rugby. It’s not their fault; it’s what they’re good at playing on beaches and grass fields around Fiji.”

White is focused on helping the team understand when to attack, how to use possession effectively and what is required to regain the ball when defending.

“There are two things. One thing is when we get the ball and understand how to use it and manoeuvre it around the field,” he said.

“Secondly, when we don’t have it, what do we do to get it back? And when we get it back, how dangerous can we be?”

White worked with his assistant coaches to select the 23-member squad, using the opportunity to assess different combinations.

“We’re trying out different things, and it gives me an opportunity to have a look at different combinations,” he said.

The Flying Fijians will be seeking a response after losing 15-20 to Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final last month.

“As a coach, all I would like to see is their reaction. That reaction means that they get another chance to play against the same opposition, and they need to show me and the Fijian supporters whether or not they’re good enough,” White said.

White has named four uncapped players in his match-day line-up.

Flanker Aporosa Vuniyayawa and winger Nacani Boginisoko will make their Flying Fijians debuts at blindside flanker and wing, respectively.

Nadroga duo Peni Naruma and Kavekini Boselawa are likely to make their debuts off the bench.





Flying Fijians line-up

Starting XV

Peni Ravai Tevita Ikanivere (captain) Inoke Ravuiwasa Mesake Vocevoce Isoа Nasilasila Aporosa Vuniyayawa Kitone Salawa Motikiai Murray Terio Tamani Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula Joji Nasova Isikeli Rabitu Tuidraki Samusamuvodre Nacani Boginisoko Isaac Ratumaivuki-Kneepkens

Reserves