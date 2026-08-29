Flying Fijians dream drives Ravuiwasa

The Flying Fijians had their first training session opened to the media in Suva yesterday.

The Senirusi Seruvakula-coached side is preparing to defend the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan next month.

The Fijian Drua players along with those playing in the New Zealand NPC (National Provincial Championship) are already in camp.

Newly signed Drua tighthead prop Inoke Ravuiwasa said he wants to stamp his mark at the PNC.

“I’m grateful to God for the talent and for quite some time I’ve been working hard to fulfil this dream,” he said.

The former Suva forward who now plays for Taveuni promises to lift his performance to another level.

Ravuiwasa acknowledged his family and friends as his support system in his journey.

“I’ve been preparing well throughout the year and being in this environment is not new for me. It’s good to be reunited with some of my old team-mates in the Flying Fijians squad.”

Ravuiwasa played alongside Fiji 7s playmaker Terio Tamani and Fijian Drua forward Isoa Tuwai in the Suva rugby team in 2023.

“My dream doesn’t stop here as this is only the beginning and is the first door to many opportunities. I have other goals to achieve as well,” he said.

Ravuiwasa’s dad Julian is also a former Suva and Flying Fijians prop.

He also encouraged youths around the country pursuing a rugby career to remain committed and endure sacrifices to achieve their ambition.

“Anything is possible, I thought my time was up as I grew older, but I told myself that it was possible,” he said.

“My journey is a testament that dreams are possible, and you just have to fix your mindset in achieving those goals.”





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