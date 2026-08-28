Forwards is the key, says captain

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs believe tightening their set pieces and using their forwards to create space out wide will be key against Japan.

Fijiana XV captain Kolora Lomani said the side is working to improve on their attack and defence after identifying areas that saw them lose the Test series 2-0 against South Africa.

The side returned to camp this week following a week-long break and will travel to Japan next week.

She said training had been demanding as the team reviewed footage and worked on individual and collective responsibilities.

“We had to go back and look at our clips and do our homework as individuals and as a unit,” Lomani said.

The winger turned halfback said the forwards would play a key role, particularly through their set pieces, lineouts and scrums.

“Our strengths are through the forwards, and we obviously back the backline as well. We just have to get the forwards doing their job, running up the middle, and then spread the ball wide where we can.”

The Fijiana XV is expecting a strong challenge from Japan.

“We're expecting a good game from them. They're a really strong team and they play their rugby with heart,” she said.



