Boxing

New Boxing Commission chief targets stronger boxing pathway

Loganimoce also wants closer cooperation with the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association (FABA) to create a clear pathway for boxers moving into the professional ranks.

Friday 28 August 2026 | 12:00

Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce (left) with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce (right) with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Tevita Wesele.

Newly appointed Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) chairman Eroni Loganimoce says, boxer’s welfare and a stronger pathway from amateur to professional boxing will be key priorities under his leadership.

The former amateur boxing star middleweight, told SUNsports yesterday, that he was looking forward to working with the new board and addressing immediate administrative matters.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new board members,” the Suva lawyer said. “I’m not new to the system, knowing that I was a former member of the board under former BCF chairman Adi Narayan.”

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He said the new board meet would meet with stakeholders and focus on the well-being of boxers.

“We need to work together as a board and see the strengths and backgrounds that each member brings. We will try to capitalise on that,” he said.

Loganimoce also wants closer cooperation with the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association (FABA) to create a clear pathway for boxers moving into the professional ranks.

He said women’s boxing would also be an important part of the programme.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said the new board had been tasked with lifting the standard of boxing in Fiji.

“We want to bring those glory days back,” Saukuru said.

He said the welfare of boxers must remain a priority.

“They are the ones getting punched. Their lives are very important. You can’t replace a life just like that,” he said.

Saukuru said four members had initially been appointed, with the ministry still seeking a female representative to provide greater balance on the board.

“Among Eroni Loganimoce as the new chairman replacing Adi Narayan, we have also selected Pranil Goundar as the vice– chairman and other members includes Iliesa Namosimalua and Laisiasa Corerega,” he said.


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