Rugby

Serevi says possession will be crucial in Skipper Cup run-in

The 7s rugby maestro says patience, discipline and possession will be crucial as teams battle for Skipper Cup play-off spots.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 08:00

Updated 25 September 2026 | 11:14 FJT

Fiji sevens rugby maestro and World Rugby Hall of Fame member Waisale Serevi.

Fiji sevens rugby maestro and World Rugby Hall of Fame member Waisale Serevi.

Photo: Supplied

Patience, discipline and the ability to hold on to possession in the dying stages of a game could decide who wins this year’s Skipper Cup competition.

This is the view of Fiji sevens rugby maestro and World Rugby Hall of Fame member Waisale Serevi.

Serevi believes this year’s Skipper Cup competition has brought out the best in provincial rugby, with teams refusing to give an inch as the race for the play-offs heats up.

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“It has been a really tough competition,” he told SUNsports.

“It shows that all the teams playing in the Skipper Cup this year are well prepared, and it looks like a lot of these teams have the goal of winning the Skipper Cup.”

The dramatic results last weekend, Serevi said, further underlined the competitiveness of the competition.

Nadi and Tailevu had been leading the charge, but both suffered their first losses of the competition.

Nadroga edged Nadi 20-17, while Lautoka overcame Tailevu 27-22 in Nausori.

For Serevi, Nadroga’s late-game composure against Nadi provided a valuable lesson.

“For Nadroga, in that last moment of the game, looked after the ball and that’s what I always say ‘patience and discipline win games’.

“They held on to the ball. I believe it was with 13 players. The importance of looking after the ball, from the last tap they hit the maul and scored a try. It showed creativity.”

Serevi said this lesson extends beyond provincial rugby, challenging the Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians to develop greater composure under pressure.

“To compete at that level, when you have the ball in your hand, you need to do a minimum of 10 phases to win and to be competitive as a Tier One nation,” he said.

“That’s what we are struggling with, and Nadroga showed on the weekend what it is all about in the dying stages of the game.”

With the competition entering its crucial stages, Serevi warned teams not to underestimate their opponents.

“I was following all those results. It shows that it is coming to the qualifying stages and you cannot underestimate any team.

“The more you win these upcoming games, the more chance you have to qualify for the playoffs.”

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