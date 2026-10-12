Rugby

Jake White appointed Flying Fijians head coach

He coached South Africa to victory at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 11:00

Updated 13 October 2026 | 12:26 FJT

Jake White

Jake White was today named the Flying Fijians head coach.

South Africa’s 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White has been appointed head coach of the Flying Fijians, the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) announced at a press conference today.

White replaces Senirusi Seruvakula, who was appointed on an interim basis in April and oversaw the Flying Fijians’ July mid-year internationals and the 2026 Pacific Nations Cup last month.

White was among 31 applicants for the position. Former Wales and British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland and former Welsh international Shaun Edwards were also linked to the role.

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White will lead Fiji at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where the Flying Fijians will face Spain, Canada and Argentina in Pool C.

He will also have the opportunity to face his former team when Fiji takes on South Africa in a warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

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