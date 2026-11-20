Taranaki Bulls tighthead prop Marika Parker is likely to make his Test debut with the Flying Fijians in Sun­day's (Fiji time) Test clash against Italy in Udine.

Parker has been named on the bench and is the son of former Flying Fijian and Nadi lock Mark Black.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday Flying Fijians head coach Jake White said this would be a proud moment for Parker and his family given his dad's proud history with the national rugby team.

"Obviously, the one guy who we're looking forward to seeing is Marika Parker," White said.

"His (Parker) dad was a Fijian in­ternational in the 90s, played against South Africa at Loftus First Health."

This is the final Test match of the Na­tions Championship with the Flying Fijians yet to register a win.

White said Fiji needed a strong per­formance after two difficult matches and believed retaining much of the same team would help build consist­ency and continuity.

"We need a big win this weekend. We had two really tough games now and the reason for keeping the team the same, I think, is to get a bit of consist­ency and continuity.

"I think everyone agrees we don't have our Fiji team for long periods of time and this is obviously a very good chance for us to keep the same group together.

"The idea was to keep a lot of these players, give them their second game in a row. So minimal changes."

White also appealed to supporters back home, saying the team was deter­mined to deliver a positive result.

He said the match would provide an opportunity to measure the team's pro­gress against opposition ranked closer to Fiji than their previous opponents.

"I think they're (Italy) ranked lower than us or maybe just higher than us, closer to us than obviously the other and it gives us a good chance to see whether or not we've made progress in the last couple of weeks. So, yes look­ing forward to the game."

The match kicks-off at 4.40am.

TEAM LIST:

Fiji: 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Tevita Ikanivere ©, 3. Luke Tagi, 4. Setareki Turagacoke, 5. Isoa Nasilasila, 6. Mesake Vocevoce,

7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Nathan Hughes, 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Ben Volavola, 11. Jiuta Wainiqolo, 12. Josua Tuisova, 13. Setareki Bituniyata, 14. Selestina Ravutaumada, 15. Ponipate Loganimasi.

Bench: 16. Zuriel Togiatama, 17. Vilikesa Nairau, 18. Marika Parker *, 19. Joseva Tamani, 20. Etonia Waqa, 21. Terio Tamani, 22. Caleb Muntz, 23. Iosefo Masi.