Rugby

Malolo eyes upset win in Nakelo

Tailevu will also enter the match with confidence after edging FMF Suva 22-15 last weekend, Nasiga expects another tough encounter against the Tailevu side.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 02 October 2026 | 11:14 FJT

Malolo training

Defending champions Malolo plans to bounce back from their 31-33 loss to McDonald's Nadi by beating Fresh Choice Tailevu at Nakelo School grounds tomor­row.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Malolo head coach Rupeni Nasiga said they need to improve on their decision-making after reviewing the Nadi match.

"It was a close game, but there are a few areas we need to rectify and improve on, especially how we control the game and our decision making," the former Flying Fiji­ans lock said.

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"It is crucial to building momen­tum in every game. We made the same mistakes against Suva and Nadi.

''Also we need to improve with our conversions and lineouts. Those are key areas the boys have been working on this week."

He said preparations for the Tai­levu clash were progressing well.

"We will try our best to defeat Tai­levu on their home ground."

Tailevu will also enter the match with confidence after edging FMF Suva 22-15 last weekend, Nasiga expects another tough encounter against the Tailevu side.

"Tailevu is a champion team and we respect them. We know they will give us a tough game, and we are looking forward to give them a good game as well," he said.

Nasiga has called on Malolo sup­porters to turn out in numbers. The match kicks-off at 3pm.

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