Nawai delivers shield glory for Western Marines

Former Fijian Drua halfback Leone Nawai scored the decisive try as Korefa Trust Western Marines retained the TISA Insurance Nadi Rugby Union’s Ratu Naevo Shield.

The try sealed Western Marines’ 22-20 win over Redsoil Dratabu in the Super Premier final at King Charles Park in Nadi last Saturday night.

Western Marines head coach Savenaca Lutumailagi said the focus on players’ welfare contributed to their success.

“The reason we were able to perform well is that we looked after our players’ welfare,” he said.

Lutumailagi thanked Korefa Trust, their families, fans and the Nadi rugby fraternity as a whole.

Western Marines included first five-eighth Iliesa Ratudavu, flanker Iosefo Qalovi, Nawai and centre Orisi Erenavula.

In the NRU’s Dei Sports Tanoa Premier final, Nawaka defeated Police 22-17.

Nawaka captain Meli Derenalagi said: “I thank Police, as it was a tough game and it shows the intensity of Nadi rugby.”

In the Under-20 final, Ravoravo (Sabeto) were too strong for Nasesevia, winning 31-10.