Rugby

Nadi wary of giant killers Taveuni

Nadi has secured three wins against Kadavu (19–15), Lautoka (41–31) and Suva (31–26), while they drew with Tailevu 19–19.

Friday 28 August 2026 | 11:30

Taveuni has been a revelation this season, as the newcomers secured back-to-back wins against Nadroga (32–22) and Ba (27–25).

Taveuni has been a revelation this season, as the newcomers secured back-to-back wins against Nadroga (32–22) and Ba (27–25).

Taveuni Rugby.

The McDonald’s Nadi rugby team is set to maintain their unbeaten Skipper Cup record.

Today, Nadi hosts giant killers Taveuni at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nadi has secured three wins against Kadavu (19–15), Lautoka (41–31) and Suva (31–26), while they drew with Tailevu 19–19.

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Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Nadi Rugby Union (NRU) vice-president Jeff Tamata said the players are focused on addressing the mistakes they made in last week’s game against Tailevu.

“We’re taking one game at a time,” he said.

“This week’s focus is Taveuni and building on the work from last week’s game.”

Taveuni has been a revelation this season, as the newcomers secured back-to-back wins against Nadroga (32–22) and Ba (27–25).

“Taveuni is a strong team and they have proven that last week against a solid Nadroga side,” Tamata said.

“We’re taking this game seriously and we trust our system, as there will be some more new faces this week for our team.”

Tamata added that the team’s discipline had been a major concern in the last four games.

“We’ll have to work on our approach in the second half, as Taveuni is a very fit side,” he said.

“We trust our players and it’s going to be a very exciting game.”

With the Nadi team’s wealth of experience, they remain motivated to defend their undefeated run.

“There’s a lot of hard work needed to maintain that, and I believe the coaching staff are working hard around the clock,” Tamata said.

“The positive thing from our game last week is that the players held on until the last minute.”

The Nadi players have been told not to take their opponents lightly this season.

“Every team is coming prepared in this year’s Skipper Cup competition,” Tamata said.

“It’s going to be a very interesting game with local talents at their very best.”

Tamata encouraged rugby supporters from both Nadi and Taveuni to rally behind their teams.

“When you support local rugby, you actually support local rugby pathways,” he said.

“Local players deserve to be recognised, and one way to do that is to watch today’s game.”

The match kicks-off at 4pm.


Line-ups

Nadi: 1. Robin Billings, 2. Peni Malumu, 3. Emmanuel Penjueli, 4. Tuinivavalagi Veidre, 5. Ledua Ratumuri, 6. Samuela Tuidraki, 7. Jonetani Suguturaga, 8. Anare Lutumailagi, 9. Anasa Raqili, 10. Navitalai Tuilawa (captain), 11. Sitiveni Etuate, 12. Motuisela Tawake, 13. Josese Vato, 14. Mosese Raura, 15. Aporosa Derenalagi.

Reserves: 16. Luke Nasau, 17. Epeli Vudilolo, 18. Osea Sauvi, 19. Peni Vukivuki, 20. Taniela Kurucake, 21. Josua Naulivou, 22. Vilive Aria, 23. Alivereti Varo.

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