Nadroga, Nadi set for Skipper Cup showdown

The stage is set for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup senior men’s grand final, with Nadroga facing hosts Nadi at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

BLK-sponsored Nadroga will look to strengthen their attack and defence as they aim to reclaim the Skipper Cup.

Nadroga captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa said the team was counting on support from the people of Nadroga and Navosa for the crucial clash.

“We will focus on the Skipper Cup final first, then we’ll prepare for the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy challenge,” Ratuniyarawa, who has also been named in the Fijian Drua squad, told SUNsports.

“We expect a tough encounter against Nadi, and they won’t give up easily without putting up a great fight, especially as they are hosting the final.”

Ratuniyarawa said the team had learned a lot from its semi-final win against Tailevu, particularly the importance of playing for the full 80 minutes.

Nadroga last won the Skipper Cup in 2024, beating Suva 22-17 in the grand final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

First five-eighth Joeli Baleilevuka played a key role in that victory, scoring two tries, converting both and adding a penalty.

Nadroga will look to Baleilevuka again as they aim to overcome Nadi and reclaim the title.





On track

Meanwhile, McDonald’s-sponsored Nadi will need to be at their best to overcome Nadroga.

Nadi head coach Cohen Politini said the team had been focusing on defence, attack, set pieces and discipline as preparations intensified for the grand final.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Politini said preparations were on track, but pressure was building as the team approached the decisive match.

“The pressure is on us but we will try to stay composed before the final. The boys have been working hard this week, sharpening our defence, attack and set pieces. Discipline is also important, and we need to maintain consistency before the final,” he said.

Politini expects a tough contest against their neighbours, with Nadroga posing a threat through their attacking style and physicality.

“Nadroga are known for their open-play rugby and hard collisions. We will try our best to contain them and match their strengths, especially their backline, which has been a weapon,” he said.

“They made an impressive comeback against Tailevu last week, so we will try to counter their tactics.”

Nadroga wingers Waqa Nalaga and Taniela Rakuro are among the players in form. Politini said Nadi respected Nadroga and would need to limit the opportunities they created.

“They (Nadroga) will bring their A-game to the final, so we will be ready. We respect them and will not underestimate them. We will try to control the game and minimise the opportunities we give them,” he added.

Nadi last won the Skipper Cup title in 2022, beating Naitasiri 16-11. Nadroga claimed the title in 2024 with a 22-17 win over Suva, ending a seven-year absence from the top.

Politini also urged fans and supporters to turn out in numbers to back Nadi in Saturday’s final. The match kicks off at 3pm.





Line-ups

Nadroga: 1. Leveni Tokamato, 2. Naisa Navuma, 3. Aisake Atani, 4. Alipate Toma, 5. Manueli Ratuniyarawa (captain), 6. Aporosa Matakasa, 7. Malikeli Matanihiga, 8. Sefanaia Vuli, 9. Jone Vatuwaliwali, 10. Joeli Baleilevuka, 11. Waqa Nalaga, 12. Viliame Naikausa, 13. Semesa Volavola, 14. Taniela Rakuro, 15. Sefanaia Tokaduadua.

Reserves: 16. Saimoni Ratumaiyale, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Apenisa Lanivia, 19. Rupeni Nakiyoyo, 20. Manasa Delavasa, 21. Aminiasi Natoga, 22. Jack Volavola, 23. Akuila Dranivotua.