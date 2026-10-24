Nadroga, Nadi to clash in Skipper Cup U20 final

Nadroga will face defending champions Nadi in next Saturday's Skipper Cup Under-20 final after both teams secured semi-final victories today.

Nadroga booked their place in the decider with a 48-31 victory over Suva at the National Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nadi survived a close contest against Ba, edging their opponents 18-17 at King Charles Park.

The final will see Nadroga attempt to reclaim the Under-20 title they last won in 2024, while Nadi will be looking to retain their championship.

The two Western rivals will now meet in what promises to be a closely contested final.