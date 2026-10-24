Nadroga, Nadi to clash in Skipper Cup U20 final
Nadi edged Ba 18-17 in the second semi-final at King Charles Park, Nadi.
Saturday 24 October 2026 | 12:30
Updated 24 October 2026 | 14:57 FJT
The Nadroga Under-20 side following their 48-31 win over Suva in the semi-finals at the National Stadium, Suva on October 24, 2026.
Photo: Talei Roko
Nadroga will face defending champions Nadi in next Saturday's Skipper Cup Under-20 final after both teams secured semi-final victories today.
Nadroga booked their place in the decider with a 48-31 victory over Suva at the National Stadium in Suva.
Meanwhile, defending champions Nadi survived a close contest against Ba, edging their opponents 18-17 at King Charles Park.
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The final will see Nadroga attempt to reclaim the Under-20 title they last won in 2024, while Nadi will be looking to retain their championship.
The two Western rivals will now meet in what promises to be a closely contested final.