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Rugby

Nadroga, Nadi to clash in Skipper Cup U20 final

Nadi edged Ba 18-17 in the second semi-final at King Charles Park, Nadi.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 12:30

Updated 24 October 2026 | 14:57 FJT

Nadroga - U20

The Nadroga Under-20 side following their 48-31 win over Suva in the semi-finals at the National Stadium, Suva on October 24, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko

Nadroga will face defending champions Nadi in next Saturday's Skipper Cup Under-20 final after both teams secured semi-final victories today.

Nadroga booked their place in the decider with a 48-31 victory over Suva at the National Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nadi survived a close contest against Ba, edging their opponents 18-17 at King Charles Park.

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The final will see Nadroga attempt to reclaim the Under-20 title they last won in 2024, while Nadi will be looking to retain their championship.

The two Western rivals will now meet in what promises to be a closely contested final.

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