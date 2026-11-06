We must work harder, says star winger

The Flying Fijians is expect­ing a tough and physical con­test as they prepare for their Nations Championship Test clash against France in Lyon on Sunday.

The Flying Fijians will face France at 8.10am (Fiji time) on Sunday at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, with winger Jiuta Wainiqolo expecting a demanding challenge.

Speaking to FRU Media, Wainiqolo said the team has enjoyed a produc­tive week of preparation and was looking forward to the encounter.

"It's been a good week, we start­ed training on Monday; Tuesday; Wednesday and today (Thursday)," Wainiqolo said.

"The boys are really excited about the game this weekend. I know it will be a tough, physical game with more intensity and speed."

He said the team was focused on France's physical approach and working together as a unit to secure a win.

"We are preparing for that French side and the physicality of their team. We hope to get a win this week and we will work harder as a team to prepare ourselves," he said.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians new­comer Setareki Bituniyata said he hopeful of earning his first Test cap.

He said preparations have been progressing well, with the players building combinations ahead of the France clash.

Bituniyata also called on families and supporters back home to re­member the team in their prayers.