White wants strong finish

Fiji must improve their lineout throws and discipline ­if they are keen to compete consistently against the world's best.

This was the view of Flying Fiji­ans head coach Jake White during a Zoom interview yesterday morn­ing.

White said the team could not af­ford to keep playing with 14 men and needed to address weaknesses exposed in their Centennial Test victory over Japan.

"We were poor in the line-out," White said.

"I don't think discipline was (a major problem) - three penalties were outstanding. Yes, the red card was something that we must work on because we can't play every game with 14 men."

Despite the areas requiring im­provement, White was pleased that Fiji found a way to win despite not playing at their best.

"Sometimes you don't have to be at your best, but you've got to find a way to win a Test match," he said.

White also wants the team to be­come stronger in the final 20 min­utes, particularly against France, after Fiji lost their previous meet­ing 34-21 despite being level at 21-21 after about 50 minutes.

He said the players coming off the bench would have an important role in helping the team close out matches.

"What I'd like them to believe is that when we get to the last 20 min­utes of the game, the group that comes on finds a way to win a Test match, whether it's defending your line or scoring the winning try;" he said.

White said his selection of the 23 players to face France was based solely on who he believed could win the Test.

"There's no other agenda. It's about who I think can win the Test on the weekend," he said.

With next year's Rugby World Cup in mind, White also wants the Fly­ing Fijians to develop the consist­ency and confidence needed to win away from home.

He said the current squad formed the core of the group he expected to take to the World Cup, making time together and game experience important.

"We need to start winning away;" White said.

He pointed to England's 2003 World Cup campaign, when they secured victories in New Zealand and Australia, as an example of how winning away from home could build confidence ahead of a major tournament.

White said five or six players who were currently unavailable could further strengthen the squad, but stressed the importance of keeping the core group together.

He said the players needed as much game time together as pos­sible to build combinations and co­hesion before the World Cup.

The match kicks-off at 8.10am