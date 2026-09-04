I wasn’t expecting it: Terio on selection

Gutsy Kadavu utility back Terio Tamani is looking forward to make his way into the Flying Fijians Match 23 squad.

The Fiji men’s rugby 7s playmaker and Olympic Games silver medallist has done well in representing Suva and now Kadavu in the Skipper Cup competition.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, the fearless back said he is hopeful of making his Flying Fijians debut in the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Japan.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank the coaches for this opportunity, for me to come in and train with the team,” Tamani said.

“Training has been going well, especially the transition from 7s to 15s. There is more structure, and it has been good.”

He said returning to play for Kadavu has been an important part of his preparation.

“It’s a good start, like going back to my roots and playing for Kadavu this year. I’m thankful to be called up and to join these elite players.”

Tamani admitted that he did not expect the call-up and is now embracing the challenge.

“It’s been a big challenge for me, especially coming from 7s to 15s. We have more structure and we have to work hard to deal with our opponents, especially us halfbacks.”

For Tamani, his focus is simple—to execute his role and build a strong connection between the forwards and backs.

“I just focus on my job and deliver every good and quality pass to the forwards and also make that connection from the forwards to the backline.

“I’ve learned a lot from the backline, especially from Frank (Lomani) and the other backline players. It’s been so good to come and play again with my national teammates.”

He added that the PNC could provide him with another important step in his rugby journey as he wants to establish his mark in the Flying Fijians squad.



