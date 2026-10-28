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Rugby

Why Friday? Fiji Rugby Union chief tells

The Flying Fijians coach will name his final Nations Championship squad after evaluating players during a three-day camp in France.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 29 October 2026 | 10:41 FJT

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo how it's done while Seta Turagacoke looks on during training in Lyon, France, on October 27, 2026.

The Fiji Water-sponsored Flying Fijians’ final squad will be announced tomorrow to give head coach Jake White more time to assess the players.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Kali Sewabu told SUNsports yesterday that White needed more time to evaluate the squad.

White and 10 players from the Flying Fijians squad that beat Japan 34-28 last Saturday in Tokyo flew directly to the team’s camp in Lyon, France, soon after the match.

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“He (Jake White) wants to see and have a feel of everyone in the current squad and assess them in the last three days before he makes a decision on naming the final squad for next weekend,” Sewabu said.

The Flying Fijians will begin their Nations Championship Test campaign against France in Lyon on Sunday, November 8 (Fiji time). They will then face Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, November 15 (Fiji time), before taking on Italy in Udine on Sunday, November 22.

At the team’s camp in Lyon, Europe-based players joined a three-day training camp.

The players included Pita Gus Sowakula, Josua Tuisova, Caleb Muntz, Salesi Rayasi, Pro D2 Player of the Year Seta Bituniyata, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Elia Canakaivata, Luke Tagi and Vinaya Habosi.

“We could only have them for three days and then they head back to their respective clubs for games this weekend. Then they will regroup back in Lyon after that, pending on injuries and then, obviously, with the squad announcement to be made on Friday by head coach Jake White and the management team. This also includes their assessment of the three-day camp that happened in Lyon in France,” Sewabu said.

The former Flying Fijians No. 8 said the main challenge as the team prepared for the Nations Championship was the limited time available for preparations.

“Our squad that is currently in Europe, the normal challenge and barrier for Fiji rugby is the ability to get them for enough preparation time. We’ve got the regulation time window for rugby, so we managed to get them for the next three days and for that, the message from the head coach is quite clear,” he said.

Sewabu confirmed that only about 10 players from the squad that faced Japan had travelled to Europe for the Nations Championship.

“There’s roughly around 10 players from the game against Japan that has gone up to Europe, plus the ones that have come through the European competition in France and England,” he added.

Meanwhile, emerging loose forward Motikiai Murray will miss the Nations Championship after receiving a four-match suspension from World Rugby. Murray was sent off against Japan for a dangerous tackle.

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