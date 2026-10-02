Fiji Volleyball eyes MSG games

Fiji’s failure to qualify for next year’s Pacific Games (PG) volleyball competition has given the Genesis Nakasi Volleyball tournament added importance as a build-up to the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) tournament.

Tournament director Jerry Cakau Saylor said Fiji Volleyball was using local competitions to improve its players and officials ahead of next year’s MSG tournament.

“Since we are not taking part in the Oceania and the PG, we are working very closely with associations to upgrade and also to upskill the skills of the players,” Saylor told SUNsports yesterday.

“We’re looking forward to next year for the MSG competition with all the Melanesian countries.”

Saylor said the tournament was giving players and clubs more opportunities to compete.

“The significance of this competition is that these players and the clubs have more range of competitive competition in Fiji,” he said.

He also thanked the Nakasi Volleyball Association for hosting the tournament and giving its officials a chance to take charge.

“The good thing about this tournament is that most of the officials and referees are from Nakasi,” he said.

“Normally, we use Fiji Volleyball referees to run the competition, but Nakasi came up with an idea to utilise their own officials.”

Saylor also thanked supporters for backing the teams and grassroots volleyball.

“I would like to thank the supporters and fans for their tireless support towards the participating teams,” he said.



