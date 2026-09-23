Former coup frontman George Speight, who was pardoned after 24 years in prison, has moved on to represent Fiji in powerlifting.

Speight will compete in the Masters IV 93kg category at the Oceania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships, which will be held at Suva’s National Gymnasium from November 2 to 6.

He is among 50 Team Fiji powerlifters selected for the championships, which return to Suva after 20 years.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Fiji Powerlifting coaching staff member Muzammil Ali said preparations were in their final stages, both on and off the platform.

“At this stage we are really getting into the final stretch,” he said.

“There is a lot involved in hosting an international powerlifting championship—it is not just what happens on the platform.”

Preparations include accommodation, transportation, competition equipment, technical officials, volunteers, spotters and loaders, athlete logistics, sponsorship and media.

Mr Ali said 50 athletes had been selected to represent Fiji, making it one of the country’s largest powerlifting contingents.

The championship will feature full power and bench press events.

“Team Fiji will aim to perform at their best on home soil and I’m urging fans to support the lifters in November,” he added.

Team Fiji

Classic Powerlifting Women/Bench Press:

Emelia Wood, Vani Lewatu, Riya Rinky, Melisa Sanehi, Neha Ali, Natasha Singh, Bethnilza Kumar, Faith Nute, Mereadani Lomaloma, Kadia Lutubula and Senimili Turner.

Bench Press Men:

Vivaan Patel, Rodney Yagomate, Radhikesh Kumarm, Shuaid Khan, Aarav Kumar, Adrian Kumar, Abhishay Sharma, Loyola Young, Prashant Narayan, Henry Cheung, Albert Vasu, Aiyaz Ali, Pranay Sharma, Shifran Ali, Vinesh Chand, Daniel Patel, Muzammil Ali, Devit Chand, Norman Ravai, Gardiner Whiteside, Kurt Wise, Rafaele Kasibulu, Simione Bale, Luke Vuidreketi, Tevita Bola, Peni Lutubula, Samisoni Speight, John Susau, Seru Soderberg, Eliesa Sitifana Irava and George Speight.

Coaching team:

Gardiner Whiteside (head coach), Muzammil Ali (coach), Norman Ravai (coach), Samisami Speight (coach), Simione Bale (coach) and Vinesh Chand (coach).