The future of Sanatan Dharma in Fiji depends on young people understanding the meaning behind religious traditions rather than simply participating in celebrations, according to Assistant National Secretary of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, Varish Prasad.

Speaking at the Garba Celebration at Dream Events Centre Fiji last night, Mr Prasad said Garba and Dandiya were deeply rooted in faith and culture and should not be viewed merely as forms of entertainment.

"Garba and Dandiya are not simply traditional dances or forms of entertainment. They carry deep religious, spiritual, and cultural significance within our Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Mr Prasad explained that Garba is traditionally linked to the worship of Maa Durga, the Divine Mother who represents strength, courage, protection and the victory of good over evil.

"The circular movements of Garba remind us of the continuous cycle of life, while the light traditionally placed at the centre symbolises the divine presence that guides us through darkness and challenges."

He said Dandiya Raas also held spiritual significance. "Similarly, Dandiya Raas, with its rhythmic movements and colourful sticks, reflects joy, unity, and the celebration of divine energy."

Mr Prasad said taking part in the celebrations was an expression of both cultural pride and devotion.

"When we participate in Garba and Dandiya, we are not only celebrating our rich heritage, but also expressing our devotion, gratitude, and respect towards the Divine Mother."

While acknowledging the festive nature of the event, he reminded those present that Sanatan Dharma promotes values that extend beyond religious ceremonies.

"As we celebrate tonight, we must remember that our Sanatan Dharma is not only about religious rituals and festivals. It teaches us the values of Dharma, Seva, respect, compassion, unity, and peaceful coexistence."

Mr Prasad paid tribute to the generations that preserved these traditions after arriving in Fiji.

"Our ancestors brought these traditions to Fiji and preserved them through generations with great dedication and sacrifice. Today, it is our responsibility to ensure that these values and traditions continue to flourish."

He said one of the greatest responsibilities facing the community was ensuring younger generations remain connected to their faith and heritage.

"As the Assistant National Secretary of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, I strongly believe that our greatest responsibility is to connect our younger generation with their religious and cultural roots."

He stressed that cultural understanding was just as important as participation.

"Our children should not only know how to perform Garba and Dandiya, but also understand why we celebrate them, the significance of Maa Durga, and the spiritual teachings behind our festivals."

Mr Prasad said young people who understood their culture developed a stronger sense of identity, belonging, discipline and respect for others.

"Because when our young people understand their culture, they develop a stronger sense of identity, belonging, discipline, and respect for others."

He encouraged families to involve children in religious programmes, learn prayers and scriptures, respect elders and take pride in their identity while respecting other cultures.

Mr Prasad also commended Dream Events Centre for making the event free and accessible to all.

"I particularly commend Dream Events Centre for making this programme free and accessible to everyone. This reflects the true spirit of inclusiveness, community service, and togetherness."

He said the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji remained committed to preserving and promoting Sanatan Dharma while encouraging youth participation, cultural education and unity.

Before concluding, Mr Prasad urged the community to live out the values behind its traditions throughout the year.

"Let us not allow our traditions to remain only as celebrations once a year. Let us practise the values behind them every day.

"Let our devotion inspire kindness, let our culture strengthen unity, and let our actions become an example for the next generation."