Entertainment

Daku youth showcase traditional fans at Hibiscus Festival

Club uses festival to create income for community members

Monday 31 August 2026 | 15:30

Isireli Gumatua manages the youth group's business stall during Day 3 of the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.

Isireli Gumatua manages the youth group's business stall during Day 3 of the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

What began as a village tradition is finding a new audience in the heart of Suva.

For the Nasaumatua Youth Club of Daku, Tailevu, the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival is more than an opportunity to make sales, it is a chance to take a piece of their village heritage beyond their community.

At their stall in Albert Park, the young entrepreneurs are showcasing and selling handmade Iri Buli ni Daku (traditional fans) crafted by members of the community.

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The youth club is among the many small businesses taking part in the festival, using the event as a platform to promote their traditional craft while creating an income opportunity for community members.

Youth member Isireli Gumatua said the initiative was about much more than business.

“This is also about promoting what our village is well known for and keeping the traditional craft alive,” he said.

Mr Gumatua said the festival provided an important opportunity for the youth club to introduce its products to a wider audience and help people understand the time, skill and tradition behind each fan.

For customers, having the fans available in Suva also means they can purchase the traditional handicrafts without travelling to Daku.

Customer Selina Kabuabole said she appreciated the opportunity to access the products at the festival, particularly for those who live far from the village.

“Bringing the fans to Suva makes it easier for customers to access them and supports the community members who make them,” she said.

The Iri Buli ni Daku are available in different sizes, with prices varying accordingly.

For the Nasaumatua Youth Club, however, every sale represents more than income. It is a step towards ensuring a tradition passed down through generations continues to have a place in modern Fiji.

Mr Gumatua said through their participation in the Hibiscus Festival, the youth hoped to promote their products, support community members and encourage more people to appreciate the value of traditional Fijian handicrafts.

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