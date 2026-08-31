Entertainment

‘It’s not the same’: Vendor remembers Hibiscus of old

Anita Narayan recalls busy streets, Ferris wheels and family fun as she hopes the festival continues to grow

Monday 31 August 2026 | 16:30

Anita Narayan (centre) with family members Mere Kabakoro (left) and Salanieta Navosa during the FMF Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.

Anita Narayan (centre) with family members Mere Kabakoro (left) and Salanieta Navosa during the FMF Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

For 64-year-old Anita Narayan, the Hibiscus festival is a memory of busy streets, excited children and families coming together.

But as she sells jewellery at this year's FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival, Ms Narayan says the experience feels different from the Hibiscus she remembers.

Having taken part in the festival before, her memories are of large crowds, numerous vendors, children running around and attractions such as the Ferris wheel.

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“It’s not the same,” she said this morning.

Ms Narayan said she remembered the festival being much busier, with more activities to keep children entertained during the school holidays.

“This year’s Hibiscus, there were less rides, less turnouts compared to the previous years,” Ms Narayan said.

For her, it is not about criticising the festival but remembering what made Hibiscus special and hoping some of that excitement can return.

She believes more family and children's activities could help restore the energy and attract people from different parts of Fiji who travel to Suva to experience Hibiscus.

Ms Narayan is attending the festival with her business, AK Varieties, selling items ranging from pearls, coral and gemstones to more affordable products starting at $10.

She said the vendors around her felt like family, with many having known and worked alongside each other for years.

And while the Hibiscus of today may look different from the one she remembers, Ms Narayan is still there — selling, meeting people and hoping the festival continues to grow.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

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