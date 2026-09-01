Mother's loss inspires Hibiscus contestant to find her voice

The loss of her mother to cancer inspired 20-year-old Suliana Latianara to find her voice and advocate for youth empowerment, mental health and ocean conservation.

The 2026 Hibiscus contestant, Miss Fiji Rugby Union Suliana Elizabeth Latianara, is a journalism student at the University of South Africa.

She said her mother's death a year ago left her struggling to speak openly about the challenges she faced.

However, entering the Hibiscus Festival gave her an opportunity to step forward, build her confidence and use her voice to raise awareness about issues important to her and the wider community.

Her advocacy platform, “Blue Mind, Brighter Future”, focuses on ocean and marine conservation, youth empowerment and mental health awareness.

Ms Latianara said the issues were connected by the need to protect Fiji's future, with young people playing an important role in caring for the ocean and marine environment.

She said young people should be equipped with the knowledge and sense of responsibility to protect Fiji's natural resources while also prioritising their mental wellbeing.

As the eldest of eight siblings, Ms Latianara said her Hibiscus journey had been challenging as she continued to cope with grief while representing Miss Fiji Rugby Union.

However, she said the experience had allowed her to meet new people, connect with the community and build her confidence.

As the festival celebrates its 70th anniversary, Ms Latianara said former Hibiscus queen Anne Dunn remained one of her biggest inspirations.

She said watching Ms Dunn while growing up helped build her confidence and encouraged her to one day stand on the Hibiscus platform.