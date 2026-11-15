When sickness strikes in Nabukelevu, Kadavu, the struggle to get medical care can begin long before a patient reaches a nurse.

Villagers living high in the mountains must make a difficult journey down steep slopes and across challenging terrain to reach Talaulia Nursing Station. Heavy rain can make the trip even more dangerous.

For Alumita Kotobalavu, this is a reality her community has faced for years.

Originally from Makadru, Matuku, Lau, and married in Lomaji, Nabukelevu, Ms Kotobalavu said access to basic healthcare remained a major challenge for families in the area.

She said heavy rain made it particularly difficult to bring sick patients down to the nursing station because of the steep slopes and mountainous terrain.

“Especially for elderly people, they can’t come down to reach the nursing station, mainly during rainy days,” she said.

She said it was heartbreaking to see sick villagers struggle to reach the station when they needed timely medical attention.

At 72, Sereima Valeka knows how difficult it can be to seek medical care when illness strikes. She said there were times when prayer was her only comfort.

“So gauna niu sa malumalumu mai, sa dau masu ga vei Jiova me veiliutaki tiko,” she said. “When I am sick, I pray and ask God to guide me.”

Her words reflect the difficult reality many villagers face when medical help is not easily within reach.

“Dau noqu ibole tu, yawa na valenibula, voleka na Kalou,” Ms Valeka said. “The hospital may be far, but God is near.”

Ms Kotobalavu said villagers also depended on the nurse being available to visit their community. The nursing station has only one nurse.

“The nurse cannot come up to the village if there are patients at the nursing station. They also need to be attended to,” she said.

For serious cases requiring hospital treatment, villagers must travel to Vunisea Government Station, where the main hospital is located. A boat trip can cost about $150 one way, making hospital care difficult to access for families who cannot afford the fare.

Talaulia village headman Kini Bera said the situation remained a concern for the community, stressing the importance of reliable healthcare services for villagers living far from major medical facilities.