Health

HIV Bill allows sterile needle, syringe distribution

The three-clause Bill allows the Health Minister to authorise harm reduction programmes, including sterile needle and syringe distribution.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 05:30

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Parliament has passed the HIV/AIDS (Amendment) Bill 2026, giving the Government a legal framework to implement harm reduction programmes as Fiji responds to its HIV crisis.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said yesterday that Fiji recorded 2,016 newly diagnosed HIV cases in 2025, the highest annual number recorded to date and a 27 per cent increase from 2024.

“These figures require us to strengthen every part of our HIV response; prevention, testing, treatment, care, community engagement and importantly, measures that reduce the risk of further transmission,” he said.

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The three-clause Bill amends the HIV/AIDS Act 2011 to allow the minister to authorise harm reduction programmes, including the distribution of sterile needles and syringes, condoms and lubricant, pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis, counselling and referrals to treatment.

“Central to this work will be the distribution of sterile needles and syringes by peer outreach workers,” Dr Lalabalavu said.

He said the legislation provides legal protection for authorised persons carrying out activities reasonably necessary to deliver an approved programme. “This Bill does not legalise illicit drugs.”

The Bill does not authorise drug trafficking, supply, manufacture, cultivation, importation or exportation, with the protections applying specifically to authorised harm reduction programmes.


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