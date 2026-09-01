Health

New digital system puts prison health data at fingertips

PATIS will track disease, treatment, medicine and diagnostic needs across Fiji’s correctional facilities.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 07:00

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa at the Fiji Corrections Service in Korovou, Suva.

Photo: Joseph Balolo

For the first time, Fiji will be better positioned to measure the health needs and disease burden across its correctional facilities through reliable data.

Speaking at the launch of the digital Patient Information System (PATIS) for the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) yesterday, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said the system would provide reliable data on the health needs of inmates.

He said it would provide information on how many inmates required ongoing treatment for non-communicable diseases, what communicable diseases were present and what medicines and diagnostic services were needed.

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It would also help identify referral needs, staffing, infrastructure and equipment gaps.

“Reliable data allows us to identify the trends, forecast demand, plan our workforce, manage our supply chain for medicines and supplies and consumables, allocate resources with equitability and make stronger, evidence-based budget submissions. Good data must lead to better decisions,” he said.

Mr Ravunawa said the purpose of digitisation was not simply to replace paper records but to make health information more useful at the bedside, at facility level and for national planning.

He also stressed the need to protect the confidentiality of prisoners’ medical information, saying a person’s status as a prisoner did not diminish the professional and ethical obligations owed to them as a patient.

FCS Medical Services director Dr Orisi Vulibulu said the success of PATIS depended on the individuals who used it responsibly.

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