India gifts 12 drones to boost Fiji sugarcane production

Drone spraying technology is set to be introduced into Fiji’s sugarcane industry for the first time following India’s donation of 12 agricultural drones to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC).

The drones were formally handed over by Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta to Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna at the FSC Training Centre in Lautoka on Friday.

FSC chief executive officer Bhan Pratap Singh said the technology marked a new development for Fiji’s sugar industry.

Mr Singh said that “this will be first time spray technology will be used for the sugarcane farming in Fiji.”

The drones are expected to support efforts to improve sugarcane production, with a team of trainers from India due to visit Fiji to train local operators in their use.

The donation follows a request from FSC to the Government of India and forms part of wider agricultural cooperation between Fiji and India.

Mr Mehta said the handover was also part of commitments announced during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to India in August last year.

He highlighted the historic relationship between the two countries and their continuing cooperation in agriculture.

Mr Mehta also recalled Mr Tunabuna’s visit to New Delhi in January to participate in Indusfood 2026.

India has provided Fiji with agricultural assistance including five metric tonnes of cowpea seeds, mobile soil-testing laboratories, financial assistance and specialised training.

Fijian sugarcane farmers have also received training at the National Sugar Institute in Kanpur under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation framework.

Further mobile testing laboratories are expected to be handed over to the Sugarcane Research Institute as part of the cooperation.

Mr Tunabuna expressed his appreciation to the Government of India for what he described as generous and timely assistance.

He said the support reflected the enduring friendship between Fiji and India and that the drones would help enhance sugarcane production in Fiji.

Mr Tunabuna also acknowledged the long-standing cooperation between the two governments and expressed confidence that the partnership would continue to grow.

The handover ceremony was attended by Mr Singh, senior executives from FSC, the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, government officials and representatives of the Indian High Commission.



