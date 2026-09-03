Lifestyle

From school-holiday job to nail champion

Avantika Lata says mistakes, training and mentorship helped shape her success

Friday 04 September 2026 | 11:00

Updated 04 September 2026 | 13:22 FJT

Avantika Lata at Crowne Plaza Nadi during the CIDESCO Congress 2026 on Monday 31 August.

Avantika Lata at Crowne Plaza Nadi during the CIDESCO Congress 2026 on August 31, 2026.

What began as a school-holiday job has led 23-year-old Avantika Lata of Legalega, Nadi, to victory at the CIDESCO Fiji Congress 2026.

Ms Lata, a senior nail technician at Naviah The Nail Shop, won the Nail Competition and was runner-up in the Artistry Makeup Competition at the event held at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort last Monday.

The nail competition challenged contestants to complete intricate 2D and 3D designs within 135 minutes.

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“Managing the time was one of the biggest challenges, but I stayed focused and gave it my best,” Ms Lata said.

Ms Lata began working at Naviah during school holidays while still in high school before joining the business full-time.

Her mentor and Naviah Nails founder, Roshika Kumar, who is also a nail trainer at Spa Academy Fiji, encouraged her to pursue formal training.

Ms Lata later completed her Level 2 Certificate in Nail Technology at Spa Academy Fiji.

“Winning was completely unexpected, and I was extremely happy and grateful to receive the trophy and certificate,” she said.

She said her journey had been marked by challenges and mistakes, which helped her improve her skills.

“I believe every day is a learning day and every mistake is an opportunity to improve,” she said.

Ms Lata acknowledged Ms Kumar, Spa Academy Fiji principal Debra Sadranu, her parents and her brother, Shelvyn Kumar, for supporting her journey.

She encouraged aspiring nail artists to pursue their interests, work hard and believe in themselves.

“Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Learn from them, keep improving and never give up. The sky is the limit,” she said.

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