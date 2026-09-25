Tikoduadua: Fiji ready to host Pacific Response Group

Fiji is ready to host the Pacific Response Group (PRG) as regional defence cooperation strengthens to respond to humanitarian and disaster emergencies.

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said the PRG had become an important reflection of Pacific military cooperation.

“Fiji will be honoured to host the PRG and support the construct as it continues to develop as an effective regional response mechanism,” he said.

Mr Tikoduadua made the remarks at the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Camp in Nadi this week.

He said Blackrock was purpose-built to support regional military cooperation and provided a world-class facility for peacekeeping, multilateral training, exercises and regional activities.

The facility also provides an opportunity for Pacific partners to strengthen coordination and interoperability while building collective capacity to respond to humanitarian and disaster situations.

“For Fiji, this is about putting our commitment to the Pacific family into practical action,” Mr Tikoduadua said.

“Hosting the Pacific Response Group would allow us to continue building those relationships, strengthening our capabilities, and ensuring that we are better prepared to support one another when it matters most.”

He said Blackrock Camp was an important part of that work and welcomed Pacific partners to see the facility’s capabilities.

Fiji has contributed to international peacekeeping for nearly five decades, beginning with its first deployment to Lebanon in 1978.

Tens of thousands of Fijians have since served in peacekeeping missions across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

Mr Tikoduadua said this demonstrated Fiji’s belief that peace and security were a shared responsibility.

“Through the SPDMM, we have demonstrated, through the development of the PRG, that we stand prepared to respond to future crises as one,” he said.