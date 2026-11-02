How to protect your income and family

Every payday has a job to do.

Your income may cover the mortgage or rent, groceries, electricity, transport, school expenses, medical costs and the many other commitments that keep your household moving.

But beyond the bills you can see, your income also supports something much bigger — your family’s way of life and the plans you are building together.

That is why BSP Life encourages individuals and families to think about an important question: If your income suddenly stopped, how long could your household continue as it does today?



Your income supports more than your bills

For many working Fijians, income is the foundation of the household.

It pays for today's necessities while also helping fund tomorrow's ambitions — whether that is educating your children, buying a home, building savings or simply providing your family with greater financial stability.

When everything is going well, it can be easy to assume that income will continue uninterrupted.

Life, however, does not always follow the plan.

An unexpected illness, disability or loss of life can have an immediate financial impact, particularly when a family depends heavily on one or two incomes.

This is where having appropriate financial protection can make a difference.



What would you keep going if your income didn't?

Think about your regular financial commitments.

The mortgage or rent would still need to be paid. There would still be groceries to buy, electricity bills to meet and children to care for.

School fees, transport costs and other household commitments may also continue regardless of whether your income does.

For families carrying a home loan or other significant financial obligations, the impact can be even greater.

Financial protection is therefore not simply about having an insurance policy. It is about considering what and who your income supports — and how those responsibilities could be managed if circumstances unexpectedly changed.

BSP Life provides life insurance solutions designed to help individuals and families protect themselves financially, alongside health insurance options aimed at helping customers manage unexpected medical expenses.



Start with your responsibilities

Understanding how much protection you may need does not have to begin with an insurance product.

It can begin with your own household.

Consider questions such as:

Who currently depends on your income?

How much does your household need each month to meet essential expenses?

Do you have a mortgage, personal loan or other major financial commitments?

How much would be needed to support your children's education and future needs?

What savings or other financial resources would your family be able to access in an emergency?

Could an unexpected medical expense significantly affect your household finances?

Your answers can provide a clearer picture of the financial gap that may exist.



Protection can change as life changes

The amount and type of financial protection you need today may not be the same in five or ten years.

Getting married, welcoming a child, purchasing a home, taking on a mortgage or moving into a higher-paying role can all change the amount of responsibility attached to your income.

That is why reviewing your financial protection as your circumstances evolve is important.

BSP Life offers a range of life insurance options for different financial needs and life stages. Its current portfolio includes products such as Bula Secure, Bula Secure Plus, Bula Delite, Bula Scholar, Bula Prime, Bula Elite and Bula Saver Flexi, alongside health insurance options.

Some BSP Life solutions combine protection with longer-term financial goals. For example, Bula Prime combines savings and protection and is designed to support goals that can include buying a home, children's education, family protection and future planning.

The most appropriate option, however, will depend on your individual circumstances, needs and budget.



Preparing today can help protect tomorrow

Financial protection is ultimately about the people who rely on you.

Your income may appear as one figure on a payslip or bank statement, but behind that figure are meals on the table, a roof over your family's head, children's opportunities and plans for the future.

Preparing for the unexpected does not mean expecting something to go wrong. It means recognising the responsibilities you already have and considering how you can help protect them.

A conversation with a BSP Life adviser can help you assess your current responsibilities, understand the options available and consider what level of protection may be appropriate for you and your family.



Explore your protection options

Your income supports more than you may realise.

Explore your protection options with BSP Life and take the next step towards protecting the people, responsibilities and future plans that depend on you.