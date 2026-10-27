Motorists advised ahead of three-month Nasese Road closure

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has announced a partial road closure along Ratu Sukuna Road in Nasese for approximately three months to allow for road widening and utility relocation works.

The closure will affect the section between the Queen Elizabeth Drive junction and Crawford Avenue and will take effect from Friday, October 30, 2026. According to FRA, the traffic management plan will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including outside normal working hours.

Motorists travelling through the area will be redirected via Crawford Street, Gardiner Road, Charlton Avenue and Storck Street as part of the approved detour route.

FRA is urging road users to obey all traffic signs, follow instructions from traffic controllers and exercise caution when travelling near the construction zone.

The authority says the works form part of the ongoing Ratu Sukuna Road upgrading project aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure in the Nasese area.

FRA has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked residents and motorists for their patience and cooperation while the essential works are carried out.

Members of the public seeking further information can contact FRA on its toll-free number 5720 during weekdays from 8am to 5pm or email info@fijiroads.org.