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PM Rabuka signals readiness to serve another term

Mr Rabuka admitted that leading the Coalition Government at this stage of his life has “not been easy.”

Monday 02 November 2026 | 10:00

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (middle) with the People Alliance Supporters at Novotel in Lami on October 31, 2026. 

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (middle) with the People Alliance Supporters at Novotel in Lami on October 31, 2026. 

Rariqi Turner.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated he is prepared to lead Fiji for another term, saying he is confident in his mental and physical ability to continue as Prime Minister if The People’s Alliance (PA) party returns to government.

Mr Rabuka admitted that leading the Coalition Government at this stage of his life has “not been easy.”

Questions emerge over whether he will lead the party into the next general election.

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Addressing delegates at the PA party assembly in Lami on Saturday, Mr Rabuka said his decision to continue leading would depend on his ability to carry the responsibilities of the country’s top job.

Mr Rabuka also revealed that he had begun the process of transitioning his leadership and identifying new leaders for the future.

“I came in knowing I could transit my leadership here so we can start the journey to find new leadership in the years ahead of us,” he said.

He said his future in leadership would also depend on the confidence placed in him by party members and the people of Fiji.

“I am a servant of your will, and we will continue to serve as long as we have your confidence in us,” he said.

Mr Rabuka reminded party members of the influence they would have in the upcoming general election, urging them to recognise the responsibility that came with their support.

“I ask you all to be aware of the power you have in the upcoming election. I believe in you just as much as you believe in me,” he said.

His remarks leave the question of PA’s future leadership open, with Mr Rabuka indicating that another term remains a possibility while also acknowledging the need to prepare the party for new leadership in the years ahead.

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