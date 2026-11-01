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Crime

Four students claim assault by youths in Nabua

Police are working to identify suspects while increasing operations to prevent further violence in the area.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 11:00

Updated 02 November 2026 | 12:11 FJT

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Police have launched an investigation into a series of alleged assaults involving students in Nabua, as concerns grow over youth violence in the area.

Four students have reported being assaulted by a group of youths along Mead Road on October 28, prompting investigators to work on identifying those responsible.

The latest incident comes as Police move to tighten security in the area following a brawl on Sunday night.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said routine and community policing operations would be stepped up in a bid to prevent further violence and reassure residents.

Although no official complaint was lodged in relation to Sunday's brawl, Mr Vusonilawe said Police would still pursue those believed to have instigated the fight and work to prevent the situation from escalating.

He also urged parents and guardians to play a greater role in guiding young people and helping them understand the consequences of unlawful behaviour.

Police investigations into the alleged assaults and the weekend disturbance are continuing.

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