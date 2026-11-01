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Crime

K9 Herb sniffs out suspected drugs during jetty operation

Police and drug detection units discover parcels of suspected marijuana hidden in a truck during a late-night operation.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 10:30

Updated 02 November 2026 | 12:02 FJT

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A police drug detection dog alerted officers to a truck at Narain Jetty, leading to the discovery of suspected marijuana concealed inside a bag. Investigations continue.

A police drug detection dog alerted officers to a truck at Narain Jetty, leading to the discovery of suspected marijuana concealed inside a bag. Investigations continue.

Photo: Police Media Cell

A truck driver is in police custody following the discovery of a bag containing suspected marijuana during a drug raid at Port Mua-i-Walu last Friday night.

The raid was conducted on October 30 by officers from the Totogo operations team, the Dog Unit and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU).

Police said K9 Herb alerted officers to the possible presence of illicit drugs on a truck during the operation.

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A subsequent search led to the discovery of a bag containing several parcels of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana.

The truck driver was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis and testing as investigations continue.

Police are urging members of the public to report crime and share information that may assist ongoing investigations.

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