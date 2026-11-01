K9 Herb sniffs out suspected drugs during jetty operation

A truck driver is in police custody following the discovery of a bag containing suspected marijuana during a drug raid at Port Mua-i-Walu last Friday night.

The raid was conducted on October 30 by officers from the Totogo operations team, the Dog Unit and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU).

Police said K9 Herb alerted officers to the possible presence of illicit drugs on a truck during the operation.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of a bag containing several parcels of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana.

The truck driver was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis and testing as investigations continue.

Police are urging members of the public to report crime and share information that may assist ongoing investigations.