Travel

Former resort worker brings watersports to locals

The business operates mainly on public holidays, when families have more time to visit the beach and enjoy recreational activities.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 15:30

Osea Naisilasila (standing left) with his family from Lomolomo Village during the Fiji Day public holiday.

Osea Naisilasila (standing left) with his family from Lomolomo Village on October 12, 2026.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

A former resort worker is turning his tourism experience into a family business, giving locals the opportunity to enjoy watersports activities usually associated with Fiji’s major tourism destinations.

Osea Nasilasila, of Lomolomo Village in Lautoka, established Lewe i Lomo WaterSports last year, aiming to make watersports more accessible to Fijians while creating an income-generating opportunity for his family.

The business operated at Lomolomo Beach yesterday as families gathered to celebrate Fiji Day, offering activities including parasailing, banana boat rides, sea biscuit rides and knee boarding.

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Mr Nasilasila said the idea was to bring a taste of the tourist experience to local communities, with the possibility of eventually expanding the business to resorts on the islands.

“I believe we have watersports in Denarau for tourists, but what we have created here is for the locals to experience what the tourists are experiencing,” he said.

He said the family wanted Fijians to enjoy the activities at local prices, giving children, young people and families the chance to try experiences that might otherwise be beyond their reach.

Parasailing costs $250 for 10 minutes, while banana boat and sea biscuit rides cost $60 for the advertised session. Knee boarding is also available for $60 for 10 minutes.

Mr Nasilasila said the business was officially registered and licensed, with approval from the Tui Vuda to operate at Lomolomo Beach and use the surrounding waters.

The business operates mainly on public holidays, when families have more time to visit the beach and enjoy recreational activities.

Two members of the business had previously worked at resorts and brought valuable experience in watersports operations to the venture, he said.

Mr Nasilasila’s journey into business began after he returned from New Zealand, where he purchased a boat and other equipment before returning to Fiji and settling in his village.

With the equipment in place, the family sought skippers to help operate the activities and began developing the business.

He said Lomolomo was an ideal location because its relatively calm waters were suitable for several of the activities on offer.

The family is also working with tourism tour operators to market the business, with hopes of attracting more customers and eventually expanding its reach.

However, Mr Nasilasila said his immediate priority was to establish the business locally and encourage more Fijians to enjoy the waters around their own communities.

He also wanted to demonstrate that iTaukei communities could use their natural resources to create sustainable economic opportunities.

“I started wanting to encourage the iTaukei that we can make use of the resources that we have. We may have the idea, but for funding, we can seek assistance from the Government,” he said.

Mr Nasilasila said he believed he was the first iTaukei from the Vanua o Vuda to establish and operate this type of watersports business in their waters.

Beyond the business opportunity, he said one of the most rewarding experiences had been seeing children and young people enjoy the activities.

“We have seen how our children, the youth enjoy our watersports,” he said.

For the Nasilasila family, Lewe i Lomo WaterSports represents more than a new business venture. It is an effort to turn local marine resources, practical experience and family initiative into an opportunity for community recreation and economic growth.

As the business develops, Mr Nasilasila hopes it will encourage other iTaukei entrepreneurs to recognise the potential of the resources within their communities and find ways to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

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