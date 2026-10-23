BSP appoints Ravitesh Prasad as Head of Operational Risk

BSP Financial Group (Fiji) Pte Limited has appointed Ravitesh Prasad as its Head of Operational Risk, effective November 20.

Mr Prasad joins the bank’s Senior Leadership Team from BSP Life, where he is currently Head of Risk, leading the enterprise risk management function.

He oversees governance frameworks, risk appetite, strategic risk oversight and Board risk reporting.

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In his new role, he will lead BSP Fiji’s operational risk framework, strengthen proactive risk management, oversee risk assessments and incident investigations, and guide business continuity, disaster recovery and crisis management.

BSP Fiji Country Head Haroon Ali welcomed the appointment, saying Mr Prasad’s experience would help strengthen the bank’s resilience.

“Ravitesh brings valuable experience and a practical approach to risk management. We look forward to his contribution to strengthening BSP Fiji’s resilience and supporting our commitment to customers and communities,” Mr Ali said.

“Having been part of the BSP family, we are delighted to see one of our own step up into this key leadership role. His move is a great example of the career growth opportunities available across the BSP Group.”

Mr Prasad has more than 19 years of experience in risk, governance and assurance.

Before joining BSP Life, he was Associate Director – Risk Consulting at KPMG Fiji and worked with the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific.

He also serves on the Audit and Risk Committee of Future Farms Fiji, a subsidiary of BSP Life.

A Chartered Accountant, Mr Prasad is a member of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Internal Auditors Fiji.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Commerce (Professional Accounting) and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Financial Management and Information Systems from the University of the South Pacific.

BSP said the appointment reinforced its commitment to building a resilient organisation that protects customer trust and supports sustainable growth.















