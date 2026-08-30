2 New Hotels for Fiji

Tourism in Fiji is looking at an exciting future with plans to build two more big hotels next year.

The Warwick Group's (Warwick Hotels and Resorts) decision to de­velop two new hotels in Fiji is be­ing hailed as a significant vote of confidence in the country's tourism sector, with the projects expected to expand accommodation capacity, create jobs and generate opportuni­ties for local businesses.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the announcement of the Golden Tokatoka Resort near Nadi and the Silver Crescent Resort on the Coral Coast, describing the developments as an important con­tribution towards Fiji's ambition of attracting 1.25 million visitors and generating $4 billion in tourism earnings by 2027.

The investment comes as Fiji looks to expand the capacity and economic contribution of its tour­ism industry, one of the country's key sources of foreign exchange and employment.

"Warwick is doing exactly that, and I thank them for it," Mr Rabu­ka said, acknowledging the group's more than three decades of invest­ment and commitment to Fiji.

From an investment perspective, the two developments represent more than an expansion of hotel rooms. They are expected to gener­ate activity across the wider tour­ism supply chain, including con­struction, transport, hospitality, retail, agriculture and other local services.

Mr Rabuka said the projects would create construction and permanent employment while supporting busi­nesses and communities in the ar­eas where the developments are located.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring that Fijians participate directly in the economic benefits gen­erated by major investments.

He encouraged greater participa­tion in Fiji's capital market, argu­ing that stronger local investment would allow more of the wealth generated by economic growth to remain within the country.

"This is how wealth stays home. This is how the growth of Fiji be­comes the prosperity of Fijians," he said.

The Warwick Group's continued investment also provides a signal to other potential investors about the long-term prospects of Fiji's tour­ism industry.

With visitor numbers and tourism earnings targeted to rise substantially, increasing accommodation capacity will be critical to support­ing future growth. New develop­ments such as the Golden Tokatoka and Silver Crescent resorts could therefore help position Fiji to cap­ture greater value from rising visi­tor demand.

Background

The Warwick Group (Warwick Hotels and Resorts) is a global pri­vate hospitality company founded in New York City in 1980 by Richard Chiu.