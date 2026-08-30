2 New Hotels for Fiji
PM: The developments is an important contribution towards Fiji's ambition of attracting 1.25 million visitors and $4 billion by2027.
Monday 31 August 2026 | 11:00
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Warwick Group (Warwick Hotels and Resorts) founder Richard Chiu (left).
Tourism in Fiji is looking at an exciting future with plans to build two more big hotels next year.
The Warwick Group's (Warwick Hotels and Resorts) decision to develop two new hotels in Fiji is being hailed as a significant vote of confidence in the country's tourism sector, with the projects expected to expand accommodation capacity, create jobs and generate opportunities for local businesses.
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the announcement of the Golden Tokatoka Resort near Nadi and the Silver Crescent Resort on the Coral Coast, describing the developments as an important contribution towards Fiji's ambition of attracting 1.25 million visitors and generating $4 billion in tourism earnings by 2027.
The investment comes as Fiji looks to expand the capacity and economic contribution of its tourism industry, one of the country's key sources of foreign exchange and employment.
"Warwick is doing exactly that, and I thank them for it," Mr Rabuka said, acknowledging the group's more than three decades of investment and commitment to Fiji.
From an investment perspective, the two developments represent more than an expansion of hotel rooms. They are expected to generate activity across the wider tourism supply chain, including construction, transport, hospitality, retail, agriculture and other local services.
Mr Rabuka said the projects would create construction and permanent employment while supporting businesses and communities in the areas where the developments are located.
He highlighted the importance of ensuring that Fijians participate directly in the economic benefits generated by major investments.
He encouraged greater participation in Fiji's capital market, arguing that stronger local investment would allow more of the wealth generated by economic growth to remain within the country.
"This is how wealth stays home. This is how the growth of Fiji becomes the prosperity of Fijians," he said.
The Warwick Group's continued investment also provides a signal to other potential investors about the long-term prospects of Fiji's tourism industry.
With visitor numbers and tourism earnings targeted to rise substantially, increasing accommodation capacity will be critical to supporting future growth. New developments such as the Golden Tokatoka and Silver Crescent resorts could therefore help position Fiji to capture greater value from rising visitor demand.
Background
The Warwick Group (Warwick Hotels and Resorts) is a global private hospitality company founded in New York City in 1980 by Richard Chiu.