Unsung heroes of hospitality recognised at Sheraton

The housekeeping teams who work behind the scenes to keep rooms spotless and guests comfortable were recognised during Housekeeping Week 2026 at Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas.

The week-long celebration brought together housekeeping associates for a series of activities focused on appreciation, teamwork, health and wellbeing, highlighting the vital role they play in maintaining the resorts' standards of service and hospitality.

Cluster Marketing Executive Torika Cagi said the programme provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of staff whose work is often unseen by guests.

“Throughout the week, our team came together for shared moments of joy and recognition,” Ms Cagi said.





Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas staff celebrate Housekeeping Week 2026.





The celebrations included creative competitions, fitness activities, wellness check-ups and a special dinner held last Friday, giving staff an opportunity to relax and connect outside of their daily responsibilities.

Associates also received appreciation gifts across the properties in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

Ms Cagi said housekeeping teams were central to delivering positive guest experiences.

“Behind every welcoming room and every thoughtful detail is a team whose passion ensures our guests feel at home,” she said.

She said Housekeeping Week was an opportunity to recognise the people whose efforts contribute significantly to the success of the resorts.

“Housekeeping Week was our chance to pause, celebrate, and say ‘vinaka vakalevu’ to the heroes of hospitality who keep our resort shining,” Ms Cagi said.

The event highlighted the importance of housekeeping professionals, whose responsibilities extend beyond preparing guest rooms to supporting the overall presentation and operations of the resorts.





Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas staff celebrate Housekeeping Week 2026.







